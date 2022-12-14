Detroit Red Wings Filip Hronek bloodied after dirty hit [Video]

A night after losing one of their top scorers in Dylan Larkin the Detroit Red Wings may have lost another one. During tonight’s game, Filip Hronek took a hit from Ryan Reaves of the Minnesota Wild that left him bloodied. It was reported a short time ago that Hronek would not return to the game. With the Hronek injured, the Red Wings just lost their leading defensive point-scorer. Hronek ranked third on the team in points with 24 and led the team in assists with 18.

Filip Hronek bloodied after dirty hit

The question is, was the hit on Hronek clean or dirty? You be the judge. (There is only one correct answer)