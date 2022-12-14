Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings Filip Hronek bloodied after dirty hit [Video]

By Chris Lavallee
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Red Wings suffered another injury tonight
  • Filip Hronek was bloodied after a brutal hit

A night after losing one of their top scorers in Dylan Larkin the Detroit Red Wings may have lost another one. During tonight’s game, Filip Hronek took a hit from Ryan Reaves of the Minnesota Wild that left him bloodied. It was reported a short time ago that Hronek would not return to the game. With the Hronek injured, the Red Wings just lost their leading defensive point-scorer. Hronek ranked third on the team in points with 24 and led the team in assists with 18.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Red Wings Filip Hronek

Filip Hronek bloodied after dirty hit

The question is, was the hit on Hronek clean or dirty? You be the judge. (There is only one correct answer)

filip hronek

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Tigers Brenan Hanifee Detroit Tigers sign RHP Michael Lorenzen
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Red Wings Filip Hronek
Detroit Red Wings Filip Hronek bloodied after dirty hit [Video]
Detroit Red Wings News
Detroit Tigers Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Michael Lorenzen
Detroit Tigers News
Michigan football and Michigan State could play at controversial time
Michigan Football beats out Michigan State for big-time defensive linemen
U of M
2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Lost your password?