Detroit Red Wings find out where their 2nd first round pick will be

by

We already knew that the Detroit Red Wings will have the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, but we now know where their second first round pick will be.

With Tampa Bay eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes, the Red Wings second first round pick (via Washington) will be at No. 22.

