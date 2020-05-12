41.2 F
The Detroit Red Wings first Captain

The Detroit Red Wings have one of the most storied histories in hockey and it all began in 1926 when the franchise joined the NHL. But what many do not know is that the Red Wings were not the Red Wings until 1932. Before that, they were known as the Detroit Cougars.

During their history, the Red Wings have had some amazing Captains, including Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Henrik Zetterberg.

But the first Captain in franchise history was a defenseman, Art Duncan.

Duncan, who was 35 during the 1926-27 season, only played one season with Detroit before going to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he would play the final four seasons of his career.

During his one season as Captain, Duncan scored just three goals and dished out only two assists in 34 games with a Cougars team that finished 12-28-4.

So, the next time you want to stump one of your pals, ask them who was the first Captain in Red Wings history.

By Don Drysdale

