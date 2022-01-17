Detroit Red Wings forced to recall taxi squad player to replace Thomas Greiss

Just moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings announced that goalie Thomas Greiss will not play in today’s game as he have been placed in COVID-19 protocol.
To replace Greiss, the Red Wings have recalled Calvin Pickard from their taxi squad.
The Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Goaltender Calvin Pickard has been recalled from the #RedWings taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/6avd1QIkvd
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 17, 2022
