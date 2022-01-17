in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings forced to recall taxi squad player to replace Thomas Greiss

17 Views 3 Votes

Just moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings announced that goalie Thomas Greiss will not play in today’s game as he have been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

To replace Greiss, the Red Wings have recalled Calvin Pickard from their taxi squad.

The Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday afternoon.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Red Wings place goalie in COVID protocol just over hour before game