Detroit Red Wings full 2021-22 regular season schedule revealed

The 2021 NHL Draft will get started on Friday night and Detroit Red Wings fans are excited to see what tricks GM Steve Yzerman has up his sleeve.

The Draft will certainly be fun but while we wait, let’s take a look at the Red Wings’ full 2021-22 regular-season schedule, which was revealed just moments ago.

As you can see, the Red Wings will open up at home against the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 14.

Here is the full schedule.

Complete 2021-22 Red Wings schedule pic.twitter.com/oIO7SUEP3r — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 22, 2021