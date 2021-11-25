Detroit Red Wings G Alex Nedeljkovic makes ridiculous save to seal win vs. Blues [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings walked away with a nice 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night and they could not have done without G Alex Nedeljkovic, who was a human highlight reel.

Ned’s final amazing save of the night came with under a minute left and as you are about to see, it was absolutely ridiculous!

LET’S GO, RED WINGS!

In case you missed it: Alex Nedeljkovic added another outstanding save to close out the game. What a night, Ned. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/w4MXmgIEEc — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 25, 2021