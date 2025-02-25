Detroit Red Wings Get Awful News Regarding Andrew Copp

According to the Detroit Red Wings, C Andrew Copp will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after undergoing surgery to repair his left pectoral tendon. Copp suffered his injury during the second period of the Red Wings' 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

An update on Andrew Copp. pic.twitter.com/FZ5mZ2WlhP — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 25, 2025

Why it Matters

Prior to suffering his injury, Copp had recorded 10 goals and 13 assists in 56 games this season. On Monday, The Red Wings placed Copp on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. We know know that Copp suffered an injury to his left pectoral tendon.

Andrew Copp By The Numbers (2024-25)

Games: 56

Goals: 10

Assists: 13

Penalty Minutes: 8

Blocks: 35

+/-: +4

Bottom Line

With Copp being placed on Injured Reserve, the Red Wings recalled C Sheldon Dries from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

