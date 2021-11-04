Detroit Red Wings get bad news regarding captain Dylan Larkin

On Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was not with the team during their skate around in Boston but head coach Jeff Blashill said that he had no update to pass along.

Well, just moments ago, Max Bultman of The Athletic reported that Larkin is not anticipated to be available for tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins as he is away for personal reasons.

This is obviously some bad news for the Red Wings as they need all hands on deck to pick up a victory.

