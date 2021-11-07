Detroit Red Wings get big boost for game vs. Golden Knights

The Detroit Red Wings have had to play without captain Dylan Larkin for the past few reasons as he was dealing with a personal issue but it looks like he will be back for tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to a report from Helene St. James, Larkin, who has not played in a game since Oct. 30, is out warming up with his teammates.

This is obviously a nice boost for a Red Wings team that has struggled without their captain in the lineup.

Dylan Larkin, who has not played since Oct. 30 and has been away for personal reasons, is on for warmups before Red Wings host Golden Knights. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 7, 2021