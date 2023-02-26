Detroit Red Wings get brutal news regarding Michael Rasmussen

During the first period of Saturday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Detroit Red Wings lost Michael Rasmussen to a lower-body injury. The injury took place when Rasmussen tried to block a Lightning shot, and it hit him in the knee. On Sunday, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde gave some brutal news regarding Rasmussen's injury. Lalonde has announced that Rasmussen will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and that more will be known within the next couple of days.

Michael Rasmussen (lower body) out indefinitely. Will know more in the next couple of days. Per Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 26, 2023

Why it Matters for Detroit Red Wings and Michael Rasmussen

The fact that Rasmussen is out indefinitely is some brutal news for the Red Wings, as the team is in the midst of a playoff race, and Rasmussen has been an important part of the team so far in the 2022-23 season. Rasmussen has truly established himself as a dependable player for the Red Wings, delivering solid performances on the ice. While primarily playing on the second line, he has managed to notch up an impressive total of 29 points, consisting of 10 goals and 19 assists. Among his teammates, Rasmussen is currently ranked seventh in both goals and assists, and eighth in overall points.