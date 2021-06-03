Detroit Red Wings get offensive in first post-2021 NHL Draft Lottery mock draft

Sharing is caring!

Well, the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery is in the books and not surprisingly, the Detroit Red Wings did not have luck on their side. Again.

We now know the Red Wings will have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and GM Steve Yzerman will have a very important decision to make when he is on the clock.

The first post-2021 NHL Draft Lottery mock draft is up and Max Bultman of The Athletic has the Red Wings selecting LW William Ekland.

From The Athletic:

6. Detroit Red Wings: William Eklund, LW, Djurgarden-SHL

The Red Wings need a bit of everything, and at this spot on the board, they have options to choose from at every position. Eklund checks a lot of boxes as a strong skater with good hockey sense who can make plays. Production-wise, he outscored 2020 top-10 picks Lucas Raymond (Detroit’s fourth-overall pick) and Alexander Holtz this year in the SHL. And while Eklund is on the smaller side at 5-foot-10, he’s regarded as a good competitor, which has been an important trait for the Red Wings under Steve Yzerman. Eklund has played wing in the SHL, but he also has some experience playing center, and it’s worth it for Detroit to at least try him there to see if he’s able to play down the middle as a pro. The Red Wings’ Swedish pipeline lives on. -Max Bultman

Nation, would you be happy with the Red Wings selecting Eklund or would you go in a different direction if you were Steve Yzerman?