Detroit Red Wings’ get pretty promising news on Robby Fabbri

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has gone through more than his fair share of knee injuries, having suffered two separate ACL tears before completing the unfortunate hat trick last March in a game against the Minnesota Wild. His subsequent offseason surgery and rehabilitation would keep him out of Detroit's lineup until early January of this year, and he would be limited to only 28 games this year before yet another knee injury ended his season.

Robby Fabbri said he'll be ready for the start of next season

Fabbri explained to media members that it won't be a problem at all for him to be ready for the start of Red Wings training camp, which is held annually in Traverse City, MI.

- Advertisement -

“I’m back training right now,” he said. “Obviously, there’s no rush in the rehab process right now, but we’re slowly ramping it up in the gym, doing everything — upper body, lower body, biking — and the knee’s feeling good, so we’re in a good spot.”

The good news is that Fabbri's knee injury wouldn't have been serious enough to keep him out long-term if his team had been able to clinch one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference that they briefly held at one point in February. He also has no plans to change his playing style, getting to the dirty areas of the ice and in front of the net.

“It would have been a decision with the team whether to do the procedure right away and be ready in about 3-4 weeks or to rehab it and get back to playing without the procedure,” Fabbri said. “The schedule, the timing, where we were at in the standings, all that would have come into play. I can definitely tell you if playoffs were starting this week, I’d be playing one way or another.



What I focus on for myself is being around the net, getting to the dirty areas,” he said. “I know where my strengths are and that’s being intense in front of the net and battling. The majority of the goals are scored in that little scoring square in front of the net, so I think getting in there as much as possible is going to give you the best chance possible to be a consistent goal-scorer.” Robby Fabbri

Wrapping It Up

Since joining the Red Wings as one of Steve Yzerman‘s first notable moves since his return to the organization as general manager, Fabbri has proven himself to be one of Detroit's most consistent scoring options.

Having a healthy Fabbri for the start of next year (and hopefully for the entire season) will go a long way in helping Detroit end its streak of not qualifying for the playoffs.