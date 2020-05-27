Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has 6 days to make major decision

On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the 2019-20 season has officially been ended and that a 24-team tournament, which would begin with round-robin play, will eventually crown a Stanley Cup Champion.

With the regular season officially over, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman reportedly has 7 days (6 now) to finalize his decision on whether or not head coach Jeff Blashill will return for the 2020-21 season.

Nation, should Yzerman pick up Blashill’s option?

Another wrinkle to today’s announcement. Per @CraigCustance’s article earlier this year, Wings have 7 days to exercise team option to terminate deal with Jeff Blashill. My gut feel is he’s back next year https://t.co/9HOfjfmDqQ pic.twitter.com/Hthgl4Bt6R — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) May 27, 2020

