Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman announces hiring of new assistant coach

On Wednesday afternoon, Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced that he has hired Alex Tanguay as an assistant coach.
From Detroit Red Wings:
Tanguay, 41, has spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild. Over those two seasons, the Wild combined for a 54-31-8-4 record, with a second place finish in the Central Division and Western Conference during the 2019-20 campaign. Iowa had the AHL’s fifth-best power play in Tanguay’s first season behind the bench at 21.9 percent, and its offense was among the league’s most productive, improving from 3.08 goals per game in 2019-20 to 3.15 goals per game over a 34-game schedule in 2020-21. The Wild also had the second-best shot-per-game average in the AHL in each of the past two seasons, averaging 32.68 combined in Tanguay’s tenure with the club.
Prior to his time with Iowa, Tanguay enjoyed a 16-year NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, logging 863 points (283-580-863), a plus-163 rating and 527 penalty minutes in 1,088 games. He played over half of his career (598 games) during two stints with the Avalanche (1999-06; 13-16), where he was a Calder Trophy nominee in 1999-00. Tanguay also ranks sixth in points (488) since the franchise moved to Colorado. He added 59 points (19-40-59) and 42 penalty minutes in 98 playoff games and scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for the Avalanche in 2001. The 2004 NHL All-Star topped the 50-point plateau in eight of his NHL seasons, including a four-season run of 67 points or better from 2002-07 and a career best of 81 points in 81 games with Calgary in 2006-07.
UPDATE: Detroit #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team has hired Alex Tanguay as an assistant coach.
Details: https://t.co/xVqo0eEIc5 pic.twitter.com/6sZfVi1IHj
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 30, 2021