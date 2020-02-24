45.4 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman announces timeline for new team captain

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a new timeline for announcing the next team captain.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman announces timeline for new team captain

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman met with members of the media this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena to discuss several issues, including the recent Trade Deadline moves as well as the future of head coach Jeff Blashill.

One issue that remains unresolved is which player will be the next to don the captain’s “C” on his jersey. The Red Wings are about to complete their second straight season without an official captain following the retirement of Henrik Zetterberg before training camp in 2018.

Of course, Yzerman wore the “C” for many years in Hockeytown, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest NHL captains of all time. And it looks like he now has a timeline for when Zetterberg’s official successor will be announced.

“That’s the plan,” Yzerman replied when asked if a new captain will be named before next season.

After taking the GM’s job last April, Yzerman announced that he would take his first season on the job to get to know his new players. And it sounds like he now has a pretty good idea of who will be taking on that mantle of responsibility.

– – Quote via Brad Galli of WXYZ Link – –

