Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman demotes Dennis Cholowski following loss to Avalanche

On Monday night, the Detroit Red Wings dropped their sixth-straight game by losing 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena.

This morning, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a roster move by assigning Dennis Cholowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Detroit #RedWings assigned defenseman Dennis Cholowski to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Details → https://t.co/WXYLjfaBMz pic.twitter.com/KKNJBNhsZf — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 3, 2020

From Detroit Red Wings:

Cholowski has split his second professional season between Detroit and Grand Rapids. In 36 games with the Red Wings, the 22-year-old has eight points (2-6-8) and six penalty minutes, while ranking second among the team’s defensemen with five power-play points (1-4-5). Additionally, Cholowski notched his first NHL overtime goal on Nov. 12 at Anaheim. He has also appeared in 27 games with the Griffins and contributed 12 points (3-9-12) and eight penalty minutes, including a recent run in which he had points in seven-of-eight AHL games, totaling eight points (2-6-8) between Jan. 18-Feb. 18. Dating back to his professional debut at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has 24 points (3-21-24) and 20 penalty minutes in 53 AHL games and 24 points (9-15-24) in 88 career games with the Red Wings.