Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman demotes Dennis Cholowski following loss to Avalanche

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Monday night, the Detroit Red Wings dropped their sixth-straight game by losing 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena.

This morning, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a roster move by assigning Dennis Cholowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Cholowski has split his second professional season between Detroit and Grand Rapids. In 36 games with the Red Wings, the 22-year-old has eight points (2-6-8) and six penalty minutes, while ranking second among the team’s defensemen with five power-play points (1-4-5). Additionally, Cholowski notched his first NHL overtime goal on Nov. 12 at Anaheim. He has also appeared in 27 games with the Griffins and contributed 12 points (3-9-12) and eight penalty minutes, including a recent run in which he had points in seven-of-eight AHL games, totaling eight points (2-6-8) between Jan. 18-Feb. 18. Dating back to his professional debut at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has 24 points (3-21-24) and 20 penalty minutes in 53 AHL games and 24 points (9-15-24) in 88 career games with the Red Wings.

Previous articleDylan Larkin has message for Detroit Red Wings fans [Video]
Next articleMichigan 1997 National Champion football player adds sex abuse claim against doctor

Comments

