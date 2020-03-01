39.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could land the next great goaltender

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

There is no question about it, the Detroit Red Wings are going to finish with the least amount of points in the NHL for the 2019-2020 season.

Because of that, the Wings will have the highest probability in the lottery to land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

With the No. 1 pick, the Red Wings would almost certainly select LW Alexis Lafrenière, who currently plays for Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. Lafrenière is regarded as a “can’t miss” prospect who will likely become a perennial All-Star.

That being said, despite having the “highest probability” of all NHL teams to land the No. 1 pick, the Red Wings’ chances of winning the lottery are only 18.5% and their chances of getting a top 3 pick are 49.4%.

This means the Wings only have a coin flips chance (roughly) to have a top 3 pick.

So, what if things don’t go the Red Wings way and they end up picking No. 4 or so?

Well, in that situation, I believe Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman would seriously have to consider drafting who could be the NHL’s next great goaltender, Yaroslav Askarov.

Embed from Getty Images

Askarov, who is still just 17-years-old, is thought of as the best Russian goaltender to enter the NHL Draft since Andrei Vasilevsky.

Though Askarov struggled in the World Juniors, he has had a great season in the VHL (.920 save percentage in 18 games), which is the second-highest men’s league in Russia.

A goaltender is arguably the most important player on a hockey team (a dominant defensemen would also be up there) and the Red Wings definitely need a franchise netminder as they move into the future.

Though goalies are rarely selected with a top 5 pick in the NHL Draft, I believe Yzerman should strongly consider Askarov if the Red Wings are picking outside of the top 3 or so.

 

