41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...

Could Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman make a deal with the Seattle Kraken?

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On Thursday, the NHL Seattle franchise officially revealed that they will be known as the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken will officially begin playing during the 2021-22 season but before that happens, they will have the opportunity to select one player from each of the current 31 NHL franchises, including from our Detroit Red Wings during the Expansion Draft which is scheduled to take place in June of 2021.

So, which players could the Kraken be interested in selecting from the Red Wings?

Well, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could potentially make a deal that would have the Kraken select either Frans Nielson or Justin Abdelkader. St. James notes that for this to happen, Yzerman would likely have to give up a prospect and that would not make sense during a rebuild.

Yzerman could make a deal to have the Kraken take veteran forwards Frans Nielsen or Justin Abdelkader, who carry the second- and third-highest cap hits among team forwards — $5.25 million for Nielsen, $4.25 million for Abdelkader. However, it would likely involve giving up a draft pick or a prospect, and that doesn’t make sense for a rebuilding team. Plus, in 2021, Nielsen only has one year left on his deal, and Abdelkader, two — that creates scenarios in which either player could reasonably be subject either to demotion to the minors or a buyout. 

Nation, if the Kraken would be willing to make a deal for Nielson or Abdelkader, even if it means giving up a draft pick or prospect, should Steve Yzerman pull the trigger?

If I was Yzerman, there is no way in hell that I would be willing to part ways with a prospect or draft pick just to unload a high salary. The Red Wings still have a couple of seasons (or more) before they will truly be in a position to contend for a Stanley Cup and there is no reason to make this deal.

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers reveal Opening Day starting lineup

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is almost over as the Detroit Tigers are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Tigers...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

2020 Detroit Tigers Opening Day hype video

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is finally over as our Detroit Tigers will FINALLY open up their 2020 regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. After...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Cincinnati Reds release starting lineup for Opening Day matchup vs. Detroit Tigers

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Red released their Opening Day starting lineup...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

One Detroit Lions veteran who could be traded in 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2020 regular season, the Detroit Lions have quite a few players who are heading into the final year on their current...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings negotiating terms to loan Filip Zadina, Joe Veleno to Czech league

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward prospects Filip Zadina and Joe Veleno appear to be on the verge of getting in some valuable playing time, but...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert fights Kings defenseman Dean Kennedy (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
One of the most feared fighters in NHL history, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert let his fists do the talking for him....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

New NHL franchise Seattle Kraken uniforms revealed [Photos]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday afternoon, the NHL Seattle franchise announced they will be known as the Kraken. About an hour later, they revealed what their uniforms will...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings react to Seattle choosing ‘Kraken’ as their nickname

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday afternoon, the NHL Seattle franchise officially announced that their nickname moving forward will be the Seattle Kraken. Following the announcement, many NHL franchises...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.