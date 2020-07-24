Could Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman make a deal with the Seattle Kraken?

On Thursday, the NHL Seattle franchise officially revealed that they will be known as the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken will officially begin playing during the 2021-22 season but before that happens, they will have the opportunity to select one player from each of the current 31 NHL franchises, including from our Detroit Red Wings during the Expansion Draft which is scheduled to take place in June of 2021.

So, which players could the Kraken be interested in selecting from the Red Wings?

Well, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could potentially make a deal that would have the Kraken select either Frans Nielson or Justin Abdelkader. St. James notes that for this to happen, Yzerman would likely have to give up a prospect and that would not make sense during a rebuild.

Nation, if the Kraken would be willing to make a deal for Nielson or Abdelkader, even if it means giving up a draft pick or prospect, should Steve Yzerman pull the trigger?

If I was Yzerman, there is no way in hell that I would be willing to part ways with a prospect or draft pick just to unload a high salary. The Red Wings still have a couple of seasons (or more) before they will truly be in a position to contend for a Stanley Cup and there is no reason to make this deal.