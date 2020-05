On Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had a virtual meeting with the media.

During the meeting, Yzerman was asked if Jeff Blashill will be back for the 2020-21 season. Yzerman said that his thoughts on Blashill have not changed and that he will be the Red Wings head coach next season.

