Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulls off trade for player he once drafted

The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has shifted his focus to look at how he can improve his roster for the 2021-22 season.

On Friday, the Red Wings announced they have acquired C Mitchell Stephens from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Stephens, who is 24, had one assist for the Lightning during they 2020-21 season. He was originally selected by the Lightning (Yzerman was GM) in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

