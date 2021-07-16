Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulls off trade with New York Islanders

by

We told you the next week leading up to the 2021 NHL Draft was going to be a busy one and the fun has started.

According the Detroit Red Wings, they have made a trade with the New York Islanders.

The Red Wings have acquired D Nick Leddy from the Islanders in exchange for F Richard Panik and the 52nd overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Steve Yzerman needed to upgrade the left side of his defense and he just made that happen.

Here are the full details of the trade.

