Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman on verge of landing elite forward

When Steve Yzerman came home to take over as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he made it very clear that the team was rebuilding and though the goal is to eventually contend for a Stanley Cup, it is going to take time.

Yzerman knows the best way to build a great roster is to land elite talent via the NHL Draft and that is exactly the opportunity he will have when the draft begins.

According to the latest NHL Draft Lottery proposal, the Red Wings would be guaranteed to have a top 2 pick. Previously, the Red Wings were guaranteed a Top 4 pick in the 2020 draft.

If the draft lottery proposal outlined in tonight's NHL memo becomes reality: — Detroit would be guaranteed No. 1 or No. 2 overall

— Ottawa could do no worse than owning No. 3 AND No. 4

— New Jersey, Buffalo, Montreal and Chicago couldn't jump beyond No. 2/3/4/5, respectively https://t.co/tlP5zVthA4 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 2, 2020

If this proposal ends up coming to fruition, the Red Wings will end up landing either LW Alexis Lafrenière (if they pick No. 1) or C Quinton Byfield (if they pick No. 2).

Lafrenière and Byfield are considered elite forwards and it is sounding more and more like one of them will be heading to the Red Wings.

It may be a few years before the Red Wings are in a position to contend for a Stanley Cup, but by the time the 2020 NHL Draft is complete, Yzerman will have his team one step closer to his ultimate goal.