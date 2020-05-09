41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s top 5 NHL Draft picks

When Steve Yzerman was named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, just about every Red Wings fan celebrated the move.

http://gty.im/631632334

The hope is that Yzerman can rebuild the team into a Stanley Cup contender and dominating the NHL Draft will be a key to making that happen.

While browsing Twitter for some literature on Yzerman’s draft history, I stumbled across a well-written piece by Mark Falkner of the Detroit News titled, “‘No stone unturned’: Steve Yzerman’s Tampa Bay blueprint gives Red Wings fans hope.”

In the piece, Falkner ranked Yzerman’s top 5 NHL Draft picks from his time as GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning

1. Center Nikita Kucherov

►Second-round pick in 2011 with 499 points in 480 games.

►Detroit had three second-round picks before Kucherov was taken 58th overall: Tomas Jurco (35th), Xavier Ouellet (48th), Ryan Sproul (55th).

2. Center Brayden Point

►Third-round pick in 2014 with 224 points in 260 games.

►Detroit took Portland’s 10-goal scorer Dominic Turgeon (63rd) in the Western Hockey League instead of Moose Jaw’s 36-goal scorer Point (79th).

3. Left winger Ondrej Palat

►Seventh-round pick in 2011 with 306 points in 461 games.

►Detroit’s seventh-round pick (205th) was defenseman Alexey Marchenko, who had 21 career points in 121 career games instead of Palat (208th).

4. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy

►First-round pick in 2012 with 138-68-17 record and 2.59 GAA in 233 games.

►Detroit acquired defenseman Kyle Quincey from Tampa Bay in exchange for the 19th pick in the first round used to take the future Vezina Trophy winner.

5. Winger Anthony Cirelli

►Third-round pick in 2015 with 72 points in 133 games.

The Red Wings are going to have a high pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, let’s hope Yzerman makes the right choice.

— Courtesy of Mark Falkner, The Detroit News

By Arnold Powell

