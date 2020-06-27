Detroit Red Wings go with top-rated defenseman in TSN’s video NHL Mock Draft

When the 2020 NHL Draft takes place, the Detroit Red Wings, who finished with the fewest point in the league, will have the No. 4 overall pick.

Though it is a bummer that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will not be able to select Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 overall pick like we had all hoped, there are a handful of players who he will certainly consider at No. 4.

One of those players is defenseman, Jamie Drysdale (love the last name), who TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button has the Red Wings picking when they are on the clock.

Nation, what would you think about the Red Wings taking the top-rated defenseman in the 2020 Draft? Who would you prefer they select?