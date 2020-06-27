41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 27, 2020
type here...

Detroit Red Wings go with top-rated defenseman in TSN’s video NHL Mock Draft

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

When the 2020 NHL Draft takes place, the Detroit Red Wings, who finished with the fewest point in the league, will have the No. 4 overall pick.

Though it is a bummer that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will not be able to select Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 overall pick like we had all hoped, there are a handful of players who he will certainly consider at No. 4.

One of those players is defenseman, Jamie Drysdale (love the last name), who TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button has the Red Wings picking when they are on the clock.

Nation, what would you think about the Red Wings taking the top-rated defenseman in the 2020 Draft? Who would you prefer they select?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Recent photo shows Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson beefing up for 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
When a player is selected No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft, there are expectations that he is going to turn into a Pro...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings go with top-rated defenseman in TSN’s video NHL Mock Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
When the 2020 NHL Draft takes place, the Detroit Red Wings, who finished with the fewest point in the league, will have the No....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could Detroit Lions be forced to play home games at Comerica Park or Michigan Stadium?

Don Drysdale - 0
Everybody has their fingers crossed that the 2020 NFL season kicks off without a hitch but with COVID-19 still making its way through the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal reacts to Detroit’s poor luck in Draft Lottery

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans continue to be frustrated with the results of last night's NHL Draft Lottery that saw the Red Wings drop to...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal reacts to Detroit’s poor luck in Draft Lottery

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans continue to be frustrated with the results of last night's NHL Draft Lottery that saw the Red Wings drop to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top highlights of potential Red Wings draft target Jamie Drysdale (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The bad news? The Detroit Red Wings did not earn the 1st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, instead having to settle for...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

The Athletic NHL Mock Draft 1.0 has Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman taking ‘leap of faith’

Arnold Powell - 0
Had the Detroit Red Wings 'won' the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the decision for GM Steve Yzerman would have...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Could Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman land the next great goaltender?

Arnold Powell - 0
With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Red Wings almost certainly would have selected LW Alexis Lafrenière, out of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.