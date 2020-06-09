Detroit Red Wings goal horn history (VIDEO)

A Detroit Red Wings goal at the legendary Joe Louis Arena wasn’t complete without the iconic blare of the famed goal horn, which became known as one of the most iconic in the National Hockey League.

Of course, that sound can still be heard at Little Caesars Arena – well, sort of. It became obvious immediately that the horn at the new home of the Red Wings was simply a recording of the sound from The Joe, and the reaction was rather mixed. The team said that they wanted to bring the system over to the new venue, but fire code regulations prevented them from doing so, as well as concerns about the volume.

A quick comparison:

JLA:



LCA:



But what was at The Joe prior to the Buell Reed horns that were installed prior to the 1994-95 season?