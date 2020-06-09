41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...

Detroit Red Wings goal horn history (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

A Detroit Red Wings goal at the legendary Joe Louis Arena wasn’t complete without the iconic blare of the famed goal horn, which became known as one of the most iconic in the National Hockey League.

Of course, that sound can still be heard at Little Caesars Arena – well, sort of. It became obvious immediately that the horn at the new home of the Red Wings was simply a recording of the sound from The Joe, and the reaction was rather mixed. The team said that they wanted to bring the system over to the new venue, but fire code regulations prevented them from doing so, as well as concerns about the volume.

A quick comparison:

JLA:

LCA:

But what was at The Joe prior to the Buell Reed horns that were installed prior to the 1994-95 season?

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings nominate Robby Fabbri for Bill Masterton Trophy

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have selected their candidate to be named the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, and he's certainly the ideal player to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

Options being considered for who gets tickets to college football

Michael Whitaker - 0
College football stadium capacities are expected to be reduced this fall due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and one problem that schools with...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings goal horn history (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
A Detroit Red Wings goal at the legendary Joe Louis Arena wasn't complete without the iconic blare of the famed goal horn, which became...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL head coach power rankings say Lions’ Matt Patricia is on hot seat

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, The Score put out their NFL General Manager power rankings and Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn did not fare too well. Now, a...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings nominate Robby Fabbri for Bill Masterton Trophy

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have selected their candidate to be named the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, and he's certainly the ideal player to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman’s top 10 goals of all-time [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
Steve Yzerman played in 1,514 games during his 22-year NHL career and each and every one of those games was in a Detroit Red...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford throws random objects as far as he can [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
Have you ever wondered how far Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford can throw a banana? What about a dinner roll or a roll of...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings drop Anthony Mantha 2019-20 highlight video

Don Drysdale - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha may have only played in 43 games during the 2019-20 season but during that time, he showed flashes...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.