Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman pulled another move on Friday night, swapping a trio of draft picks with the Dallas Stars in exchange for the 15th overall selection.

With the 15th pick, Detroit went with WHL goaltender Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings, a towering figure who many analysts believe could fit the profile of a franchise goalie of the future.

Take a look at some of his best highlights as fans get to know their newest goalie prospect: