41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
type here...

Detroit Red Wings ‘golden’ concept jersey is disgusting

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

If you are all about tradition, you may or may not like what you are about to see. In fact, personally, I can’t stand when people try to mess with the Detroit Red Wings jersey,

As I was browsing Twitter this morning I came across the following ‘golden’ Red Wings concept jersey and to be honest, I never want to look at it again.

Nation, what do you think of these?

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings ‘golden’ concept jersey is disgusting

Arnold Powell - 0
If you are all about tradition, you may or may not like what you are about to see. In fact, personally, I can't stand...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Top 10 nicknames in Detroit sports history

Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit has been blessed with a rich history of great players in all sports. Even better, some of the best nicknames in sports have...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Al Avila believes Detroit Tigers are capable of competing for playoff spot

Don Drysdale - 0
Yes, you read that title correctly. During a conference call on Wednesday,  Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila was asked by a reporter if he thought...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions concept helmet features player number [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Since we are without sports right now, DSN writers have been searching high and low for interesting (and fun) things to post to help...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland named to Hockey Hall of Fame

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, the Hockey Hall of Fame released the Class of 2020 and former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland got the nod. Holland, who...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 10 nicknames in Detroit sports history

Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit has been blessed with a rich history of great players in all sports. Even better, some of the best nicknames in sports have...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

Arnold Powell - 0
There have been many Hall-of-Fame players to walk through Detroit and play for the Red Wings. Some are still playing, but most are retired....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings/Toronto Maple Leafs ‘NHL Colour Swap’ jerseys are disturbing [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Ok, there comes a point when certain people have way too much time on their hands and what you are about to see is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.