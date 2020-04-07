Detroit Red Wings hang 9-spot on Patrick Roy in his finale with Canadiens [Video]

We all know that Patrick Roy played a big part in the Detroit Red Wings / Colorado Avalanche rivalry, but it was a regular-season game against the Montreal Canadiens on December 2nd, 1995 that would become the first significant moment that fueled many historic matchups between the two aforementioned teams.

The Red Wings laid a beating on Patrick Roy and the Montreal Canadiens by defeating them by a score of 11-1 with Roy allowing 9 goals on 26 shots in an unusual night for the Hall of Fame netminder. This game added fuel to the fire of an already strained relationship between Roy and head coach, Mario Trembley.

After being pulled in the second period, Roy informed the Canadiens team president that it was his last game in Montreal; he was shipped off to Colorado shortly after, and the rest was history.

The Red Wings’ dominance that night was highlighted by a 5-point game from Sergei Fedorov and a 4-point game from both Vyacheslav Kozlov and Igor Larionov.

What a night it was!