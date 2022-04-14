Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!

According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.

As noted by Peters, David Quinn was already named head coach.

Nation, do you think Blashill deserves this gig?

5 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 4/14/22

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup.

In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.

Thursday night brings us 12 games in all. Let’s get at it!

Nathan MacKinnon, Center, Colorado Avalanche

FanDuel Salary: $9,900

The back-to-back scenario should not scare people away from looking at Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.

It has been quite a fiery stretch for the center. He has seven goals and five assists in his last five games. If it appears like MacKinnon is playing angry, he is.

The best part is that the center played only slightly more than 15 minutes on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings. All he did was net a hat trick with two assists, six shots on goal, and blocked a shot in that ice time.

MacKinnon has a projection of 21.4 FanDuel points, which tops all skaters on this huge slate. Given his 2.4 real-world points a game over the past five contests, MacKinnon has a through-the-roof ceiling.

