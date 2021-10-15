Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is ‘pissed off’ for Dylan Larkin

On Thursday night, Dylan Larkin made his first start as captain of the Detroit Red Wings but he did not make it through the full game as he was slammed headfirst into the boards by Mathieu Joseph of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Following the hit, Larkin popped right up and punched Joseph in the head/neck area before heading to the locker room to get checked out for injury. Larkin was then ejected from the game for his actions.

On Friday, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill spoke to the media and he said he feels “pissed off” for Larkin that he feels like he needs to defend himself.

Larkin is scheduled to meet with the NHL today to find out if he is suspended.

Blashill added that he will be disappointed if Larkin is suspended but he understands where the Red Wings captain is coming from.

“I’ll be disappointed depending on how this comes out, but I know where Larks is coming from,” Blashill said to reporters.

Jeff Blashill says he feels "pissed off" for Dylan Larkin that he feels he has to defend himself for hit. No penalty on Joseph for hitting Larkin right "in the numbers" into the boards. Larkin couldn't practice today. Coming off neck injury in April. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 15, 2021

Jeff Blashill on Larkin situation: “I’ll be disappointed depending on how this comes out, but I know where Larks is coming from.” #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 15, 2021

