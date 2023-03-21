Detroit Red Wings head to St. Louis for first game of a home and home series | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will head to St. Louis to take on the Blues with puck drop set for 8:00 PM. Tonight will be the Red Wings first matchup against the Blues, playing a home and home against them tonight and Thursday. Last season against the Blues, the Red Wings split the season series a game a piece, with Detroit winning at home 4-2 and losing in St. Louis 6-2.

Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (31-33-5)

When: Tuesday, March 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Red Wings vs. Blues Scoring Leaders

Why It Matter’s

Tonight's matchup is a game between two teams that have formed a relationship the last few years in trading with each other. The Red Wings have four former Blues players on their roster; David Perron, Robby Fabbri (who will not play tonight), Jake Walman, and Ville Husso. The Blues have three former Red Wings on their roster; Jakub Vrana, Nick Leddy, and Thomas Greiss. Vrana was traded to the Blues this year as a change of scenery for him, and it has seemed to work out, he's caught fired scoring five goals and adding an assist in seven games for St. Louis.

Ville Husso will not take on his former team tonight as the Red Wings coach Derek LaLonde said it would be Magnus Hellberg in the net after Husso got the start last night against Florida. Hellberg has appeared in one game against the Blues and it was in relief saving three shots on four attempts allowing just one goal.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues by the numbers

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Jake Walman

Walman is in his first season as a member of the Red Wings and was one of the shining stars in the first half playing on the second defensive pairing with Filip Hronek. On New Year's Eve Wings Coach, Derek LaLonde, decided to move Walman to the first defensive group alongside Moritz Seider. Walman has found a home playing alongside Seider and the two have seemed to gel together nicely. Clearly, Steve Yzerman agrees as he signed Walman to a three-year extension to stay in Detroit.

Prior to the change Walman had scored two goals, added an assist, and posted a plus/minus of plus 12. Since then, Walman has scored five goals, added five assists, and has been a plus-three. Over the last three games, Walman has managed one point, which came on an assist in last night’s loss to the Panthers. Walman is one of three current Red Wings that posts a plus in the plus/minus category this season.

Walman will play with Seider tonight on the first defensive pair. He will also play on the second power-play unit with Filip Zadina, Andrew Copp, Jonatan Berggren, and Dominik Kubalik.

Walman has only one power-play point this season coming on an assist.

Walman’s career vs. St. Louis

Tonight will be Walman’s first game in his career against the Blues, having played for them his first three seasons before being traded to Detroit last season along with Oskar Sundqvist for Nick Leddy. The Red Wings had wrapped up their season series against the Blues by the time Walman was traded so tonight will be an excellent return to St. Louis for him.

Wrap Up

The Detroit Red Wings now sit ten points back of the final playoff spot after last night’s 5-2 loss to the Panthers. The Panthers picked up the two points which moved them into the final playoff spot. These next three games are crucial for the Red Wings' end of the season playing three games against two teams that are not in a playoff spot.

If the Red Wings can pick up six points and things work in their favor, they do have a chance still, it is not out of the realm of possibility. However, even if that all works out in their favor, the remaining schedule will be a gauntlet.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports