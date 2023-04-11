Detroit Red Wings hit the road for their final two games starting with a matchup against the Hurricanes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will finish their season on the road and the first matchup is against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is Detroit’s third matchup against the Hurricanes after splitting the first two matchups. Carolina won the first matchup 1-0 in Carolina and Detroit won the second one just a week and a half ago 3-2 in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9)

When: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Why it matters

Heading into tonight’s matchup both these teams have played identical hockey with both winning four of their last ten games, both teams are on a three-game losing streak with Carolina’s losses all coming in regulation while Detroit has lost two straight in regulation and dropped one in overtime to Buffalo.

Dating back to last season the Red Wings are 3-2-0 against Carolina in their last five matchups with the Red Wings outscoring the Hurricanes 13 to 11 over those five games.

The starting goalie for tonight is expected to be Alex Nedeljkovic who will take on his former team for the fifth time in his career previously going 3-1-0 stopping 132 of the 141 shots he has faced. Magnus Hellberg is expected to be the backup for Nedeljkovic, Hellberg came into last night’s game in relief of Husso and he stopped 14 of the 17 shots he faced.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes by the numbers

The Hurricanes have been one of the best teams at killing off penalties this season ranking second in the league which coincides with their goaltending as they rank second in the league in goals against this season. The Red Wings have not been as lucky on the PK as they rank 18th in the league. Detroit’s power play is the one category that has been better than Carolina this season ranking 15th in the league while Carolina ranks 20th which the Hurricanes will look to improve before they enter the Stanley Cup playoffs hopefully not coming at the Red Wings' expense.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Scoring Leaders

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Goaltender Comparison

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin has once again had a great season, if he scores one more goal and one more assist in the final two games, he will surpass his season high in each category. Larkin has missed one game for the Red Wings this season playing in 79 of the 80 games, he has scored 32 goals and 47 assists. In Larkin’s last five games, he has six points coming on four goals and two assists.

Larkin ranks first on the team in goals.

Larkin ranks first on the team in assists.

Larkin ranks first on the team in points.

Larkin's predicted line shifts

Larkin will play on the first line alongside David Perron and Jonatan Berggren. Larkin will also play on the first power-play unit alongside Perron, Alex Chiasson, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider.

Larkin has 16 power-play goals, and 15 power-play assists this season.

Larkin has 45 power-play goals, and 54 power-play assists in his career.

Larkin’s career vs. Carolina

Larkin in his career against the Hurricanes has played in 26 games scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists. In the two games this season against Carolina he scored one goal and in his last five games against them, he has five points coming on three goals and two assists.

Wrap Up

The Detroit Red Wings are just about to wrap up their season playing against two teams coming up that are in the playoffs and will give them a true test heading into the offseason. They will try to sneak out some wins to end their season and head into the offseason on a positive note.

What is the Detroit Red Wings' schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports