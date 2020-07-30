Detroit Red Wings home concept jersey includes white stripes [Photo]

Let me begin by saying that I would not make a single change to the current Detroit Red Wings home jersey as it is absolute perfection.
But just because I would not make a change does mean I don’t enjoy looking at some of the concept jerseys that have been released over the years.
The latest Red Wings concept jersey comes courtesy of @mash_designs and it is actually pretty damn clean.
Unlike the current Red Wings home jersey, this concept features a trio of white stripes across each arm and across the middle of the jersey.
Red Wings fans, what do you think of this concept?
NHL Atlantic Division Recap (1/2)
Home Jersey Concepts
Which is your favourite?#NHLBruins #Sabres50 #LGRW #FLAPanthers #NHL #hockey #sports #design #GraphicDesign #Concepts pic.twitter.com/BIVhpaGEBm
— Daniel Mastro (@Mash__Designs) July 27, 2020