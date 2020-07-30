41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Detroit Red Wings home concept jersey includes white stripes [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Let me begin by saying that I would not make a single change to the current Detroit Red Wings home jersey as it is absolute perfection.

But just because I would not make a change does mean I don’t enjoy looking at some of the concept jerseys that have been released over the years.

The latest Red Wings concept jersey comes courtesy of @mash_designs and it is actually pretty damn clean.

Unlike the current Red Wings home jersey, this concept features a trio of white stripes across each arm and across the middle of the jersey.

Red Wings fans, what do you think of this concept?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

U of M News

Report: Bo Schembechler knew about sexual abuse of UM doctor

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from The Detroit News, legendary Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler knew about the alleged sexual abuse of Dr. Robert...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Joe Jimenez breaks team record, JaCoby Jones hits game-winning HR as Tigers beat Royals 5-4

Don Drysdale - 0
It's still very early but the Detroit Tigers continue to use late-game heroics as they defeated the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night by...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan State Spartans recruit Andrel Anthony now reportedly trending towards Michigan Wolverines

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's nothing like a little bit of drama surrounding the recruiting efforts in the Mitten State between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions COVID-19 update: P Arryn Siposs

Don Drysdale - 0
Within the past hour, news broke that 5 Detroit Lions had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning those players either had tested positive...
Read more

