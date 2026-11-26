The Detroit sports community continues to mourn the loss of longtime Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, who passed away at the age of 101 on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings took a moment to honor Mrs. Ford before their matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.

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Prior to puck drop, the Red Wings held a moment of silence while a photograph of Mrs. Ford was displayed on the arena’s video board alongside her name and the years 1925-2026. Players lined up on the ice as the organization paid its respects to one of the most influential figures in Detroit sports history.

Detroit Sports Community Comes Together to Honor Martha Firestone Ford

The Red Wings’ touching tribute comes one day after the Lions released a heartfelt statement recognizing Mrs. Ford’s dedication to the franchise and the city of Detroit. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane, also issued a joint statement honoring her legacy.

As reported by NFL.com, Mrs. Ford served as the Lions’ principal owner from 2014 until 2020, when she handed control of the franchise to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp. Her connection to the organization spanned more than six decades.

On Wednesday night, the Red Wings provided another reminder that Detroit’s sports community is one big family. It was a classy gesture from the organization and a fitting tribute to a woman who meant so much to the Motor City.

Rest in peace, Mrs. Ford. You will be missed.