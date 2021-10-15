Detroit Red Wings imitate Detroit Lions with epic collapse vs. Lightning [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Thursday night, wasting an epic performance by forward Tyler Bertuzzi and blowing a pair of three-goal leads against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa stormed back to life, scoring three times in the third period and then in overtime to win an absolutely crazy game by a 7-6 final score. Ondrej Palat’s second goal of the game completing the stunning comeback:

Comeback COMPLETE ✅ Ondrej Palat receives a perfect pass from Victor Hedman to pot the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the @TBLightning. #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/n4uSehQQE3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2021

Detroit enjoyed leads of 3-0 and 6-3 thanks to an offensive outburst from Bertuzzi, as well as goals from Dylan Larkin and Vladislav Namestnikov. However, Larkin was ejected from the game in the 2nd period for a retaliation punch against Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph.

