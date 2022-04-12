Detroit Red Wings land ‘born goal scorer’ in 2022 NHL Mock Draft

The Detroit Red Wings only have 10 games remaining on their 2021-22 schedule and since they will not be participating in the NHL Playoffs, we figured it would be fun to start looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft.

As it stands, the Red Wings currently have the ninth-worst record in the NHL, which gives them a 5.4% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

In a 2022 NHL mock draft recently put out by the Sporting News, Bryan Murphy has the Red Wings selecting RW Jonathan Lekkerimäki with the No. 9 overall pick.

Here is what Murphy has to say about Lekkerimäki.

9. Detroit Red Wings: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, Djurgårdens IF 20 (J20 Nationell)

The Red Wings have taken a Swede with their first pick in the last two drafts and here they make it three in a row with Lekkerimäki. The center has split time between Djurgårdens IF’s professional SHL team and its junior hockey team in the J20 Nationell. He’s a born goal scorer, with a deceptive release and knack for finding scoring areas. He has recorded 20 goals in 26 games with the J20 team. He would be another excellent addition to Steve Yzerman’s club.

Here is some information about the 2022 NHL Draft.

When is the 2022 NHL Draft?

Dates: July 7-8

July 7-8

The draft spans the course of two days. On Thursday, July 7, the first round will take place, with representatives from all teams selecting the first 32 picks in Montreal.

On Friday, July 8, the remaining picks in Rounds 2-7 will be selected.

Where is the 2022 NHL Draft?

Venue: Bell Centre

Bell Centre

The Bell Centre, the home of the Montreal Canadiens, will be the location of the 2022 NHL Draft.

This is the first time since 2009 that Montreal will host the draft. In total, it is the 27th time the city has been the home of the annual event.

Montreal was supposed to host the draft in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually.

When is the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery?

Date: TBA

TBA

An exact date for the lottery has not been determined yet. But it will occur after the 2021-22 regular season is over and the 16 non-playoff teams are determined.