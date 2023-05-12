The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is in the books, and we now know that barring a trade, our Detroit Red Wings will have the No. 9 overall pick. That's right, folks, once again, the Red Wings had no luck whatsoever in the NHL Draft Lottery, which means they will not get a franchise-altering player. That being said, the experts believe this is a very deep draft, which means Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will still have a chance to land a very good player at No. 9.

Key Points

No luck in NHL Draft Lottery: The Red Wings secure the No. 9 overall pick

Deep draft offers opportunities: Despite the lottery disappointment, experts believe the 2023 NHL Draft is deep, providing the Red Wings with a chance to still land a highly talented player at No. 9.

In this mock draft, the Red Wings are projected to select Samuel Honzek, a promising left winger from Vancouver (WHL).

Detroit Red Wings land stud in 2023 NHL Mock Draft

In his latest 2023 NHL Mock Draft, Corey Pronman of The Athletic thinks the Red Wings could land LW Samuel Honzek.

- Advertisement -

From The Athletic:

Detroit Red Wings: Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)

This is the point where the draft opens up and a lot of different options present themselves. Honzek checks a lot of the boxes the Wings look for in a prospect while also being a player who is highly thought of around the league.

Bottom Line: This is a deep draft

Plenty of experts have already come out and said that the 2023 NHL Draft class is a deep one, which means the Red Wings could land a stud at No. 9. In fact, some have already said that when we look back, this could end up being the deepest class ever. Time will tell, but it will be up to Steve Yzerman to make the right pick.