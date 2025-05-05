Detroit Red Wings enforcers Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie Detroit Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese Detroit Red Wings Land Jacob Markstrom

Detroit Red Wings Learn Where They Will Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

The Red Wings have officially learned their fate for the 2025 NHL Draft. Find out where Detroit will pick and what it means moving forward.

The NHL Draft Lottery is in the books, and for the Detroit Red Wings, it’s another year of waiting—and now, planning.

After missing the playoffs once again during the 2024-25 season, the Red Wings entered the lottery with a flicker of hope. But Lady Luck had other plans.

Red Wings Set to Pick 13th in 2025 NHL Draft

As revealed during the lottery broadcast, the Red Wings will hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. That’s one spot lower than their No. 12 odds placement, which was based on their 86-point season (39-35-8). They had just a 2.5% chance of winning the top spot—and while it wasn’t likely, it’s still a slight sting to see the team drop.

It’s been a recurring theme for Red Wings fans: “Just outside the playoffs, just outside the lottery luck.” And this year? Rinse, repeat.

Islanders Stun With No. 1 Pick Win

The shocker of the night? The New York Islanders.

Despite having only the 10th-best odds (a 3.5% chance), the Isles leapt all the way to the top and secured the No. 1 overall pick. You could hear the virtual gasp from fans around the league.

It’s a huge win for the Islanders—and a painful slide for teams like Montreal, Vancouver, and yes, Detroit, who all hoped for a bit more luck in their corner.

What This Means for Detroit

So now that we know the Red Wings are picking 13th, the real work begins.

General manager Steve Yzerman and his front office will now focus on evaluating mid-first-round talent. While this pick likely won’t land them a generational star, the Wings have shown they can find serious value in this range.

There’s also the potential for trades, depending on how the board shapes up and whether Yzerman wants to move up or down. We’ve seen him pull surprises on draft night before—don’t count that out.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings won’t be drafting in the top 10 this year, but with the No. 13 pick, they still have a shot to land a high-impact prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft. It wasn’t the lottery outcome fans dreamed of, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to get better—and that’s what this offseason is all about.

