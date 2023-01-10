Merch
    Detroit Red Wings look to Bertuzzi’s return to turn the tide against Jets

    By Jeff Bilbrey

    Inside the Article:

    The Detroit Red Wings are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets in a highly-anticipated matchup tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams have had strong seasons thus far, but the Red Wings will be looking to rebound from a recent losing streak.

    Detroit Red Wings vs Jets
    via bing

    Why it Matters

    • The Red Wings are currently sitting at 9-8-3 at home and 16-15-7 overall this season.
    • On the other hand, the Jets have a strong record on the road at 10-7-1 and overall at 26-13-1.
    • The Red Wings have had a brutal schedule recently, playing back-to-back games and three games in four days.
    • Despite his recent success, the Red Wings have sent rookie forward Elmer Soderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins to make room for returning player Tyler Bertuzzi.

    By the Numbers

    detroit red wings
    Via Bing
    • Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leads the team with 13 goals and 33 points.
    • The Red Wings have a subpar penalty kill at a 75.2% success rate, compared to the Jets’ penalty kill of 83%.
    • Forward Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 20 goals and 49 points, and defenseman Josh Morrissey with seven goals and 46 points.

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Jets Prediction

    Despite the Red Wings’ recent losing streak, the return of Tyler Bertuzzi and a few days’ rest might be just what they need to upset the Jets. With a strong defensive team like the Jets, the game is predicted to go Under 6.0 goals with Ville Husso in goal for the Red Wings. The Red Wings are picked to win both the Moneyline and spread.

    Game: Detroit Red Wings 16-12-7 v.s. New Jersey Devils 23-11-3

    When: Tuesday, January 10th

    Time: 7:00 PM ET

    Where: Little Caesars Arena

    Where to Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

    Last ten games: Detroit: 3-6-1, averaging 3.0 goals while giving up 3.8 goals per game. Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

    Key Players Out For Red Wings: Filip Zadina, Robert Hagg, Mark Pysyk

    What They’re Saying

    • “It’s important for us to get back on track at home, we’ve been playing well during five-on-five situations, but our special teams’ play has been nothing short of atrocious.” – Red Wings Coach, Derek Lalonde
    • “We’re a strong defensive team and we’re going to use that to our advantage tonight against the Red Wings.” – Jets Defenseman, Josh Morrissey
    detroit red wings

    Detroit Red Wings and NHL ArchiveNotes

