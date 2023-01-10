Detroit Red Wings look to Bertuzzi’s return to turn the tide against Jets

The Detroit Red Wings are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets in a highly-anticipated matchup tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams have had strong seasons thus far, but the Red Wings will be looking to rebound from a recent losing streak.

Why it Matters

The Red Wings are currently sitting at 9-8-3 at home and 16-15-7 overall this season.

On the other hand, the Jets have a strong record on the road at 10-7-1 and overall at 26-13-1.

The Red Wings have had a brutal schedule recently, playing back-to-back games and three games in four days.

Despite his recent success, the Red Wings have sent rookie forward Elmer Soderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins to make room for returning player Tyler Bertuzzi.

By the Numbers

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leads the team with 13 goals and 33 points.

The Red Wings have a subpar penalty kill at a 75.2% success rate, compared to the Jets’ penalty kill of 83%.

Forward Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 20 goals and 49 points, and defenseman Josh Morrissey with seven goals and 46 points.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Jets Prediction

Despite the Red Wings’ recent losing streak, the return of Tyler Bertuzzi and a few days’ rest might be just what they need to upset the Jets. With a strong defensive team like the Jets, the game is predicted to go Under 6.0 goals with Ville Husso in goal for the Red Wings. The Red Wings are picked to win both the Moneyline and spread.

Game: Detroit Red Wings 16-12-7 v.s. Winnipeg Jets
When: Tuesday, January 10th
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena
Where to Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Last ten games:
Detroit: 3-6-1, averaging 3.0 goals while giving up 3.8 goals per game.
Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals while giving up 2.4 goals per game.
Key Players Out For Red Wings: Filip Zadina, Robert Hagg, Mark Pysyk

