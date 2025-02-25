Detroit Red Wings Lose 2 Centers to Injury

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Red Wings will be without Michael Rasmussen and Andrew Copp for at least their next game, and potentially longer, as both centers have been sidelined with injuries.

2 Centers Down for Detroit Red Wings

Rasmussen : Suffered a blow to the head and is listed as day-to-day.

: Suffered a blow to the head and is listed as day-to-day. Copp: Dealing with an undisclosed injury, and while coach Todd McLellan awaits further information, he noted, “at this point, it looks like it’ll be a little longer term than we anticipated.”

Roster Adjustments:

Sheldon Dries has been called up to provide depth at center.

has been called up to provide depth at center. Christian Fischer is also available to play center or wing.

is also available to play center or wing. Tyler Motte returned to the lineup on Sunday to help offset Copp’s loss, with Copp placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Both injuries occurred over the weekend—Copp during a scrum against the Wild on Saturday, and Rasmussen after a high hit from Anaheim's Trevor Zegras on Sunday.

Coach’s Take:

“An unfortunate thing for one leads to opportunity for another,” said McLellan. “It’s the truth. We have what we have.”

The Red Wings (29-22-6) will face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday without these key contributors, hoping to continue their playoff push despite the setback.

By the Numbers: Michael Rasmussen

2024-25 Season Games Played (GP) : 56 Goals (G) : 9 Assists (A) : 7 Points (P) : 16 Plus/Minus (+/-) : -5



By the Numbers: Andrew Copp