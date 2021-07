Sharing is caring!

Well, the reports from earlier are accurate and the Seattle Kraken have selected Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski in the 2021 Expansion Draft.

Most thought the Kraken would select Troy Stecher but they decided to go a different route.

Nation, what is your favorite Cholowski moment?

The Seattle Kraken have selected defenseman Dennis Cholowski in the 2021 #NHLExpansionDraft. pic.twitter.com/GC73HdmPAE — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 22, 2021