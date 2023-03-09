Merch
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings lose Robby Fabbri to apparent lower body injury

Fingers crossed that Robby Fabbri is going to be okay.

By Chris Lavallee
Tonight during the first period of the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks game the Red Wings lost one of their star forwards in Robby Fabbri who limped off the ice and went straight to the locker room. It was announced he would not return to tonight's game.

Key Points:

  • Robby Fabbri leaves game vs. Blackhawks
  • Red Wings are tied 2-2 with Chicago after two period.
  • Red Wings are on a six game losing streak.

Why It Matters for Red Wings and Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri has a history of ACL injuries so seeing a lower body injury with him heading straight down the tunnel to the locker room is cause for concern. Fabbr’s had three ACL surgeries in his career and actually just came back on January 4th after recovering from his third surgery. This season Fabbri has played in 27 games scoring seven goals and adding nine assists for 16 points. Fabbri was on fire when he returned scoring three goals in his first four games.

Big Picture

The Red Wings are still in a playoff race even after dropping their last six games and currently are tied with the Blackhawks 2-2 after two periods of play. After trading off some offensive scorers, the loss of Fabbri could really take the Red Wings out of the playoff picture completely. Let's hope he's okay and can return for Saturday's matchup against the Boston Bruins.

2 Detroit Tigers infielders suffer injury
