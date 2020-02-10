34 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings make decision on F Anthony Mantha

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Anthony Mantha has not played in a game for the Detroit Red Wings since December 21 when he suffered an injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Embed from Getty Images

At one point, there were reports, that Mantha’s injury could force him to miss the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

Well, according to a report, that is not the case as Mantha is expected to return to the Red Wings lineup on Tuesday when they take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres.

Welcome back, Anthony!

