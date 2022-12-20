Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings make decision on Austin Czarnik

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Highlights
  • The Red Wings lost to the Capitals on Monday night
  • The Red Wings have made a decision on Austin Czarnik

On Monday night, the Detroit Red Wings lost their sixth game in a row as they fell to the Washington Capitals in overtime. Following the loss, the Red Wings are now sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. On Tuesday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have made a decision on center, Austin Czarnik. So far this season, Czarnik has just three points in 12 appearances for the Red Wings.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have assigned Czarnik to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Czarnik, 30, has made 12 appearances with the Red Wings this season, recording three points (2-1-3), two penalty minutes, a plus-one rating, 13 shots and 12 hits in 11:27 average time on ice. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center has also skated in 12 games with the Griffins and ranks among the team leaders with six goals (T5th), eight assists (T5th), 14 points (4th), four power play goals (T2nd), one shorthanded goal (1st) and 31 shots (10th). 

According to Daniela Bruce, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde “said today that this move was made to give Elmer the opportunity tomorrow. Lalonde said “If either of those two aren’t going to be in the lineup, and Grand Rapids is playing, it just makes sense to send them to GR.”

