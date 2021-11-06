Detroit Red Wings make decision on Dylan Larkin’s availability vs. Sabres

The Dylan Larkin saga continues…

According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, the team will be without captain Dylan Larkin on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Blashill said he has spoken to Larkin and that he would not go any deeper than that. Blashill did add that Larkin remains on the Red Wings’ 23-man roster.

 

