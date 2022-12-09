Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom

Soderblom has been taken off of injured reserve

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have made a decision on rookie Elmer Soderblom. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have activated Soderblom from injured reserve and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Back in November, Soderblom was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury while blocking a shot. In 13 games with the Red Wings this season, Soderblom has two goals.

What is next for Elmer Soderblom?

Soderblom, who is just 21 years old, will not spend some time with the Grand Rapids Griffins until the Red Wings believe he is ready to rejoin them at the NHL level.