Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Soderblom was injured earlier in the season.
  • Soderblom has been taken off of injured reserve

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have made a decision on rookie Elmer Soderblom. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have activated Soderblom from injured reserve and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Back in November, Soderblom was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury while blocking a shot. In 13 games with the Red Wings this season, Soderblom has two goals.

This week's hottest stories
A bitter Cade McNamara opens up abo...
Elmer Soderblom Detroit Red Wings

What is next for Elmer Soderblom?

Soderblom, who is just 21 years old, will not spend some time with the Grand Rapids Griffins until the Red Wings believe he is ready to rejoin them at the NHL level.

elmer soderblom

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings set Super Bowl era record
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Elmer Soderblom Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings News
Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings set Super Bowl era record
Detroit Lions Notes
elmer soderblom
Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
Detroit Red Wings Notes
Mazi Smith Michigan
Michigan DL Mazi Smith pleads guilty to lesser charges
U of M
Lost your password?