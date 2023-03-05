Merch
Detroit Red Wings make decision on G Alex Nedeljkovic

By Don Drysdale
According to a report from Helene St. James, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on Alex Nedeljkovic. St. James reported on Sunday that the Red Wings have assigned Nedeljkovic to the Grand Rapids Griffins. As noted by St. James, this likely means that Ville Husso will be available after missing Saturday's game with a lower-body injury.

Why it Matters for Detroit Red Wings

Nedeljkovic had been recalled by the Red Wings in response to Ville Husso missing Saturday's game with a lower-body injury. With Nedeljkovic being sent back to Grand Rapids, it indicates that Husso will once again be available.

Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit Red Wings

Alex Nedeljkovic by the Numbers

So far this season, Nedeljkovic has posted the following numbers with the Red Wings:

  • 9 games played (8 starts)
  • 2-4 record
  • 4.09 goals against average
  • .880 save percentage
