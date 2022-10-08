Detroit Red Wings NewsDetroit Red Wings Transactions

Sebastian Cossa learns of fate with Detroit Red Wings for 2022-23

What's next for Sebastian Cossa?

The Detroit Red Wings have just one game remaining on their preseason schedule and on Saturday, in advance of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they announced a decision on G Sebastian Cossa.

What’s next for Sebastian Cossa?

Not surprisingly, the Red Wings announced on Saturday that they have assigned G Sebastian Cossa to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

With the move, the Red Wings are now down to 47 players on their preseason roster.

Detroit Red Wings’ current preseason roster

Here are the 47 players remaining on the Red Wings’ preseason roster. As you can see below, there are 25 forwards, 18 defensemen, and four goaltenders remaining.

# FORWARDS (25)POSSHGTWGTBIRTHPLACEBIRTHDATEACQUIRED
11 Filip ZadinaRWL6-0190Pardubice, Czech Republic11/27/992018 Draft (1/6)
14 Robby FabbriCL5-11185Mississauga, Ontario1/22/96Trade w/ STL, 11/6/19
15 Jakub VranaLWL6-0190Prague, Czech Republic2/28/96Trade w/ WSH, 4/12/21
18 Andrew CoppCL6-1199Ann Arbor, Michigan7/8/94Signed, 7/13/22
21 Austin CzarnikCR5-9170Detroit, Michigan12/12/92Signed, 7/13/22
22 Matt LuffRWR6-3212Oakville, Ontario5/5/97Signed, 7/13/22
23 Lucas RaymondLWR5-11176Gothenburg, Sweden3/28/022020 Draft (1/4)
24 Pius SuterCL5-11179Zurich, Switzerland5/24/96Signed, 7/28/21
25 Taro HiroseLWL5-10162Calgary, Alberta6/30/96Signed, 3/12/19
26 Pontus AndreassonCL5-10183Munkedal, Sweden8/24/98Signed, 5/16/22
27 Michael RasmussenCL6-6211Surrey, British Columbia4/17/992017 Draft (1/9)
42 Kyle CriscuoloCR5-9167Southampton, New Jersey5/5/92Signed, 10/9/20
46 Chase PearsonCL6-2200Alpharetta, Georgia8/23/972015 Draft (5/140)
48 Givani SmithRWL6-2214Toronto, Ontario2/27/982016 Draft (2/46)
50 Dominik Shine +RWR5-11176Pinckney, Michigan4/18/93Professional Tryout
52 Jonatan BerggrenLWL5-11197Uppsala, Sweden7/16/002018 Draft (2/33)
57 David PerronLWR6-1196Sherbrooke, Quebec5/28/88Signed, 7/13/22
59 Tyler BertuzziLWL6-1186Sudbury, Ontario2/24/952013 Draft (2/58)
70 Oskar SundqvistCR6-3220Boden, Sweden3/23/94Trade w/ STL, 3/21/22
71 Dylan LarkinCL6-1198Waterford, Michigan7/30/962014 Draft (1/15)
73 Adam ErneLWL6-1212New Haven, Connecticut4/20/95Trade w/ TB, 8/14/19
74 Cross HanasRWL6-1180Highland Village, Texas1/5/022020 Draft (2/55)
81 Dominik KubalikLWL6-2190Plzen, Czech Republic8/21/95Signed, 7/13/22
85 Elmer SoderblomLWL6-8246Gothenburg, Sweden7/5/012019 Draft (6/159)
90 Joe VelenoCL6-1203Kirkland, Quebec1/13/002018 Draft (1/30)
          
# DEFENSEMEN (18)POSSHGTWGTBIRTHPLACEBIRTHDATEACQUIRED
2 Olli MaattaDL6-2207Jyvaskyla, Finland8/22/94Signed, 7/14/22
3 Simon EdvinssonDL6-6209Kungsbacka, Sweden2/5/032021 Draft (1/6)
8 Ben ChiarotDL6-3232Hamilton, Ontario5/9/91Signed, 7/13/22
17 Filip HronekDR6-0190Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic11/2/972016 Draft (2/53)
20 Albert JohanssonDL6-0184Karlstad, Sweden1/4/012019 Draft (2/60)
28 Gustav LindstromDR6-2186Ostervala, Sweden10/20/982017 Draft (2/38)
38 Robert HaggDL6-2210Uppsala, Sweden2/8/95Signed, 7/25/22
41 Jared McIsaacDL6-1197Truro, Nova Scotia3/27/002018 Draft (2/36)
43 Mark PysykDR6-1205Sherwood Park, Alberta1/11/92Signed, 7/14/22
44 Donovan SebrangoDL6-1197Kingston, Ontario1/12/022020 Draft (3/63)
47 Wyatt NewpowerDR6-3207Hugo, Minnesota12/9/97Signed, 5/31/21
49 Seth BartonDR6-3194Kelowna, British Columbia8/18/992018 Draft (3/81)
51 Eemil ViroDL6-0177Vantaa, Finland4/3/022020 Draft (3/70)
53 Moritz SeiderDR6-4204Zell, Germany4/6/012019 Draft (1/6)
54 Steven KampferDR5-11198Ann Arbor, Michigan9/24/88Signed, 5/22/22
63 Jeremie Biakabutuka *DR6-4201Longueuil, Quebec3/5/02Amateur Tryout
82 Jordan OesterleDL6-0187Dearborn Heights, Michigan6/25/92Signed, 7/28/21
96 Jake WalmanDL6-2215Toronto, Ontario2/20/96Trade w/ STL 3/21/22
          
# GOALIES (4)POSCHGTWGTBIRTHPLACEBIRTHDATEACQUIRED
34 Victor BrattstromGL6-5182Gothenburg, Sweden3/22/972018 Draft (6/160)
35 Ville HussoGL6-3200Helsinki, Finland2/6/95Trade w/ STL, 7/8/22
39 Alex NedeljkovicGL6-0208Parma, Ohio1/7/96Trade w/ CAR, 7/22/21
45 Jussi OlkinuoraGL6-3202Helsinki, Finland11/4/90Signed, 6/16/22

Detroit Red Wings Free Agency Review
