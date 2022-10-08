Sebastian Cossa learns of fate with Detroit Red Wings for 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings have just one game remaining on their preseason schedule and on Saturday, in advance of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they announced a decision on G Sebastian Cossa.
What’s next for Sebastian Cossa?
Not surprisingly, the Red Wings announced on Saturday that they have assigned G Sebastian Cossa to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
With the move, the Red Wings are now down to 47 players on their preseason roster.
Detroit Red Wings’ current preseason roster
Here are the 47 players remaining on the Red Wings’ preseason roster. As you can see below, there are 25 forwards, 18 defensemen, and four goaltenders remaining.
Detroit Red Wings 2022-23 Preseason Roster
|#
|FORWARDS (25)
|POS
|S
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHPLACE
|BIRTHDATE
|ACQUIRED
|11
|Filip Zadina
|RW
|L
|6-0
|190
|Pardubice, Czech Republic
|11/27/99
|2018 Draft (1/6)
|14
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|L
|5-11
|185
|Mississauga, Ontario
|1/22/96
|Trade w/ STL, 11/6/19
|15
|Jakub Vrana
|LW
|L
|6-0
|190
|Prague, Czech Republic
|2/28/96
|Trade w/ WSH, 4/12/21
|18
|Andrew Copp
|C
|L
|6-1
|199
|Ann Arbor, Michigan
|7/8/94
|Signed, 7/13/22
|21
|Austin Czarnik
|C
|R
|5-9
|170
|Detroit, Michigan
|12/12/92
|Signed, 7/13/22
|22
|Matt Luff
|RW
|R
|6-3
|212
|Oakville, Ontario
|5/5/97
|Signed, 7/13/22
|23
|Lucas Raymond
|LW
|R
|5-11
|176
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|3/28/02
|2020 Draft (1/4)
|24
|Pius Suter
|C
|L
|5-11
|179
|Zurich, Switzerland
|5/24/96
|Signed, 7/28/21
|25
|Taro Hirose
|LW
|L
|5-10
|162
|Calgary, Alberta
|6/30/96
|Signed, 3/12/19
|26
|Pontus Andreasson
|C
|L
|5-10
|183
|Munkedal, Sweden
|8/24/98
|Signed, 5/16/22
|27
|Michael Rasmussen
|C
|L
|6-6
|211
|Surrey, British Columbia
|4/17/99
|2017 Draft (1/9)
|42
|Kyle Criscuolo
|C
|R
|5-9
|167
|Southampton, New Jersey
|5/5/92
|Signed, 10/9/20
|46
|Chase Pearson
|C
|L
|6-2
|200
|Alpharetta, Georgia
|8/23/97
|2015 Draft (5/140)
|48
|Givani Smith
|RW
|L
|6-2
|214
|Toronto, Ontario
|2/27/98
|2016 Draft (2/46)
|50
|Dominik Shine +
|RW
|R
|5-11
|176
|Pinckney, Michigan
|4/18/93
|Professional Tryout
|52
|Jonatan Berggren
|LW
|L
|5-11
|197
|Uppsala, Sweden
|7/16/00
|2018 Draft (2/33)
|57
|David Perron
|LW
|R
|6-1
|196
|Sherbrooke, Quebec
|5/28/88
|Signed, 7/13/22
|59
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|LW
|L
|6-1
|186
|Sudbury, Ontario
|2/24/95
|2013 Draft (2/58)
|70
|Oskar Sundqvist
|C
|R
|6-3
|220
|Boden, Sweden
|3/23/94
|Trade w/ STL, 3/21/22
|71
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|L
|6-1
|198
|Waterford, Michigan
|7/30/96
|2014 Draft (1/15)
|73
|Adam Erne
|LW
|L
|6-1
|212
|New Haven, Connecticut
|4/20/95
|Trade w/ TB, 8/14/19
|74
|Cross Hanas
|RW
|L
|6-1
|180
|Highland Village, Texas
|1/5/02
|2020 Draft (2/55)
|81
|Dominik Kubalik
|LW
|L
|6-2
|190
|Plzen, Czech Republic
|8/21/95
|Signed, 7/13/22
|85
|Elmer Soderblom
|LW
|L
|6-8
|246
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|7/5/01
|2019 Draft (6/159)
|90
|Joe Veleno
|C
|L
|6-1
|203
|Kirkland, Quebec
|1/13/00
|2018 Draft (1/30)
|#
|DEFENSEMEN (18)
|POS
|S
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHPLACE
|BIRTHDATE
|ACQUIRED
|2
|Olli Maatta
|D
|L
|6-2
|207
|Jyvaskyla, Finland
|8/22/94
|Signed, 7/14/22
|3
|Simon Edvinsson
|D
|L
|6-6
|209
|Kungsbacka, Sweden
|2/5/03
|2021 Draft (1/6)
|8
|Ben Chiarot
|D
|L
|6-3
|232
|Hamilton, Ontario
|5/9/91
|Signed, 7/13/22
|17
|Filip Hronek
|D
|R
|6-0
|190
|Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic
|11/2/97
|2016 Draft (2/53)
|20
|Albert Johansson
|D
|L
|6-0
|184
|Karlstad, Sweden
|1/4/01
|2019 Draft (2/60)
|28
|Gustav Lindstrom
|D
|R
|6-2
|186
|Ostervala, Sweden
|10/20/98
|2017 Draft (2/38)
|38
|Robert Hagg
|D
|L
|6-2
|210
|Uppsala, Sweden
|2/8/95
|Signed, 7/25/22
|41
|Jared McIsaac
|D
|L
|6-1
|197
|Truro, Nova Scotia
|3/27/00
|2018 Draft (2/36)
|43
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|R
|6-1
|205
|Sherwood Park, Alberta
|1/11/92
|Signed, 7/14/22
|44
|Donovan Sebrango
|D
|L
|6-1
|197
|Kingston, Ontario
|1/12/02
|2020 Draft (3/63)
|47
|Wyatt Newpower
|D
|R
|6-3
|207
|Hugo, Minnesota
|12/9/97
|Signed, 5/31/21
|49
|Seth Barton
|D
|R
|6-3
|194
|Kelowna, British Columbia
|8/18/99
|2018 Draft (3/81)
|51
|Eemil Viro
|D
|L
|6-0
|177
|Vantaa, Finland
|4/3/02
|2020 Draft (3/70)
|53
|Moritz Seider
|D
|R
|6-4
|204
|Zell, Germany
|4/6/01
|2019 Draft (1/6)
|54
|Steven Kampfer
|D
|R
|5-11
|198
|Ann Arbor, Michigan
|9/24/88
|Signed, 5/22/22
|63
|Jeremie Biakabutuka *
|D
|R
|6-4
|201
|Longueuil, Quebec
|3/5/02
|Amateur Tryout
|82
|Jordan Oesterle
|D
|L
|6-0
|187
|Dearborn Heights, Michigan
|6/25/92
|Signed, 7/28/21
|96
|Jake Walman
|D
|L
|6-2
|215
|Toronto, Ontario
|2/20/96
|Trade w/ STL 3/21/22
|#
|GOALIES (4)
|POS
|C
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHPLACE
|BIRTHDATE
|ACQUIRED
|34
|Victor Brattstrom
|G
|L
|6-5
|182
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|3/22/97
|2018 Draft (6/160)
|35
|Ville Husso
|G
|L
|6-3
|200
|Helsinki, Finland
|2/6/95
|Trade w/ STL, 7/8/22
|39
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|L
|6-0
|208
|Parma, Ohio
|1/7/96
|Trade w/ CAR, 7/22/21
|45
|Jussi Olkinuora
|G
|L
|6-3
|202
|Helsinki, Finland
|11/4/90
|Signed, 6/16/22