Sebastian Cossa learns of fate with Detroit Red Wings for 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings have just one game remaining on their preseason schedule and on Saturday, in advance of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they announced a decision on G Sebastian Cossa.

Featured Videos



What’s next for Sebastian Cossa?

Not surprisingly, the Red Wings announced on Saturday that they have assigned G Sebastian Cossa to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

With the move, the Red Wings are now down to 47 players on their preseason roster.

The Detroit #RedWings today assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Details: https://t.co/TdGlZb30XW pic.twitter.com/1aJ6DA32oh — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 8, 2022

Detroit Red Wings’ current preseason roster

Here are the 47 players remaining on the Red Wings’ preseason roster. As you can see below, there are 25 forwards, 18 defensemen, and four goaltenders remaining.