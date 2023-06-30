Detroit Red Wings make decision on Kailer Yamamoto

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly made a decision regarding Kailer Yamamoto‘s future with the team. Just one day after acquiring Yamamoto from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations, the Red Wings have opted to buy out the final year of his contract.

This move has financial implications for the team, as Yamamoto's cap hit will be $433,334 next season and $533,334 in the 2024-25 season. By buying out his contract, Yamamoto is now an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to explore other opportunities in the NHL.

It's worth noting that the Red Wings are keeping another significant acquisition from the trade with the Oilers: Klim Kostin. General manager Steve Yzerman expressed his admiration for Kostin's physical presence, standing at 6-3 and weighing 215 pounds, and believes that he can play a crucial role within the team.

“Kostin is a big winger, plays hard,” Yzerman said Thursday. “We were looking to add some of that. We have to figure out exactly what our plan and where Kailer (fits). I haven't even had a chance to talk to him or his agent to figure out what our plan there is.”

“We watched him last year,” Yzerman said. “He's big and he skated well, got more involved. He played on a pretty deep team in Edmonton, so this is an opportunity to take on a bigger role. We felt like he showed he can play in the NHL as a regular, that was our opinion. We're optimistic he can work his way into a bigger role with us.”

Bottom Line – A New Chapter for Yamamoto

As the Detroit Red Wings buy out Kailer Yamamoto's contract, both the team and the player face new beginnings. The Red Wings, under the leadership of general manager Steve Yzerman, are reshaping their roster, aiming to build a competitive team that embodies their vision for success. Meanwhile, Yamamoto enters the unrestricted free agency market with the chance to explore new opportunities and find a team where he can contribute his skills and experience.