Detroit Red Wings make decision on trio of prospects

The Detroit Red Wings are officially in the offseason, and while the arguably biggest task that GM Steve Yzerman will be undertaking is deciding on the next head coach following the dismissal of Jeff Blashill, he’s already made a call on a trio of prospects within the system.

They’ve decided to forfeit the exclusive signing rights of goaltender Jesper Eliasson and Otto Kivenmäki, both of whom are now unrestricted free-agents. Additionally, they’ve done the same for Alex Cotton, who is now eligible to re-enter the NHL Draft.

The Detroit Red Wings have officially not signed any of the following prospects, forfeiting their exclusive signing rights: Jesper Eliasson -> UFA

Otto Kivenmäki -> UFA

Eliasson was selected by the Red Wings with the 84th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and is currently suiting up for EC Red Bull Salzburg of the ICE Hockey League on loan from Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 5’9 Kivenmäki, another selection of former GM Ken Holland in 2018 (191st overall), is currently playing for the Lahti Pelicans of the Finnish Liiga.

Meanwhile, Cotton was selected with the 132nd overall pick by Detroit in 2020 (5th round). He split last season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Vancouver Giants of the WHL, scoring 15 goals and 23 assists.

